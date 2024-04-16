US DOJ to review IMPD practices regarding police shootings

A patch for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on the shoulder sleeve of an unidentified police officer. The United States Department of Justice announced it will conduct an in-depth review of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's uptick in police shootings during 2023. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The United States Department of Justice announced Tuesday it will conduct an in-depth review of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s uptick in police shootings during 2023.

In 2023, there were 19 police shootings, 10 of which were fatal. The review comes at the request of IMPD Chief Bailey, who asked the department’s Community Oriented Policing Services Office, or COPS Office, to analyze “data, records, policies, and practices” related to police shootings. The National Policing Institute will work in conjunction with the DOJ for the analysis.

The analysis will look to identify patterns that could provide insight into 2023’s police shootings, and will also examine IMPD’s policies to make sure they are “more reflective of accepted state and national best and emerging practices.”

“Taking an in-depth look at these areas is always a positive step and can result in real changes,” Hugh T. Clements, Jr., director of the COPS Office, said. “We credit Chief Bailey and the leadership of the department for asking for this assistance.”

In a video message on the study, Chief Bailey said that outside of the data review, the DOJ would also engage with the community and IMPD stakeholders through individual and group interviews.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett appeared in the video message, saying the city remains committed to the safety of its community members and “will strive to uphold the highest standards of policing.”

The DOJ says its Collaborative Reform Initiative focuses on offering services to state, local, territorial, and Tribal law enforcement as they work to build trust between their communities, improve operations, and build the agency’s capacity for improvement.

The release did not say when the review would begin.

There have been three police shootings in Indianapolis in 2024 so far.