Crime Watch 8

IMPD seeks help to find Hummer-driving suspect in fatal shooting at gas station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are seeking help to find a suspect in a fatal shooting, robbery and carjacking Tuesday afternoon at a gas station and convenience store on the city’s near-east side.

The suspect may be driving the Hummer of the man who was fatally shot, police say. The 2008 Hummer has Solar Fire Metallic paint and Indiana license plate 680TBR.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1856 N. Rural St. That’s the address of a Citgo gas station and convenience store at the intersection with East Brookside Avenue.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died shortly after his arrival, police say.

Late Monday night, IMPD issued a call for help to find a suspect and shared photos of the suspect and the Hummer. The suspect was described as being in his early 20s, from 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, and wearing a blue “Adidas” hooded sweatshirt and a part of red and black shoes.

“Investigators believe that this homicide was a result of an armed carjacking/robbery,” the release issued late Monday night said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or at ryan.clark@indy.gov.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the man’s identity and his cause of death, IMPD said.