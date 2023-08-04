IMPD seeks ‘strong persons of interest’ from NYC in theft of gaming cards

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police detectives on Aug. 4 were seeking the public’s help in identifying two people of interest possibly involved in a theft of upwards to $300,000 worth of “Magic: The Gathering” gaming cards during the Gen Con Indy 2023 convention.

On Aug. 1, in the downtown area of Indianapolis, the people of interest reportedly acquired a pallet jack, removed one pallet of gaming cards, and moved them to an unknown location, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. The alleged theft happened before the opening of events in the downtown area, and while vendors were setting up their displays at various times.

On Aug. 10, IMPD said they wanted to speak with Thomas J. “TJ” Dunbar and Andrew Pearson Giaume, aka Person Giaume, who are both residents of New York City. They were described by IMPD as “strong persons of interest.”

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the people in the photos, their whereabouts, or the location of the stolen property is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

News 8 ‘s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this story, which has been updated to include new pictures of the suspects and “strong persons of interest” shared by IMPD on Aug. 5 and Aug. 10.