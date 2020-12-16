IMPD SWAT team responds to situation near American Legion Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A SWAT team has responded to a situation near American Legion Mall.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a SWAT team has responded to 725 N. Pennsylvania. St.
IMPD says the situation has not led to anyone being injured at this time.
IMPD says a disturbance between a tenant and a landlord occurred, with the tenant making threats against the landlord. IMPD says the tenant is refusing to exit the apartment.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Trending Headlines