IMPD SWAT team responds to situation near American Legion Mall

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A SWAT team has responded to a situation near American Legion Mall.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a SWAT team has responded to 725 N. Pennsylvania. St.

IMPD says the situation has not led to anyone being injured at this time.

IMPD says a disturbance between a tenant and a landlord occurred, with the tenant making threats against the landlord. IMPD says the tenant is refusing to exit the apartment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

