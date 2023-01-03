Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Teenager dies at hospital after ‘unintentional’ shooting at home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a teenage male died after arriving with “unintentional” gunshot wounds at an Indianapolis hospital on Monday afternoon, and a “person of interest” is in custody.

The teen’s age and name will be released by the Marion County Coroner’s Office after he’s officially identified, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 2:45 p.m. Monday to Community Hospital East, 1500 N. Ritter Ave. The teen was initially stable upon arrival at the hospital but later died, police say.

Detectives later determined the shooting happened at a house in the 2400 block of West Arlington Court. That’s southwest of the I-70 overpass for North Arlington Avenue on the east side.

It’s the city’s first homicide of 2023.

IMPD said in a news release issued Monday night, “A person of interest is in custody, that individual is cooperating with the investigation, and detectives are confident that person was responsible for the incident. Preliminarily, detectives believe this was an unintentional act.”

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has been consulted on the case, IMPD says.

IMPD also issued this statement: “Our hearts go out to the family, loved ones, and friends to this young victim. Regardless of the circumstances, this incident is a tragedy for his family and the Indianapolis community.”

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.