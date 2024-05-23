IMPD: Woman arrested for role in 2022 murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was arrested on Monday for her alleged role in the death of 47-year-old James Milton Jr. in 2022 on the city’s near northeast side, police say.

According to a release, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a welfare check of a person in the 3600 block of North Lasalle Street. Officers arrived and located a man, identified as Milton, inside a vehicle with injuries consistent with trauma and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives identified 40-year-old Montez Craig as a person of interest and she was released after speaking with investigators, pending further investigation.

After further investigation, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged Craig with murder on May 17 and issued a warrant for her arrest.

Craig was taken into custody without incident on Monday in the 6100 block of North Keystone Avenue.

Once Craig was in custody, police conducted a separate investigation involving her and a man, identified as 42-year-old Julian Lee, whom officers say she was with at the time. An IMPD Criminal Interdiction Detective and his police dog responded to the scene and conducted an open-air sniff around the vehicle Craige and Lee had been seen exiting.

The police dog alerted officers to the presence of a controlled substance. Detectives obtained a search warrant and located cocaine, marijuana, and evidence of drug dealing inside the vehicle.

Craig and Lee were arrested for dealing in and possession of cocaine and dealing in and possession of marijuana. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions.