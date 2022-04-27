Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Woman robbed four Chase Bank locations in a week

(Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested a woman believed to be behind four bank robberies.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 54-year-old Sierra Hunt in the case.

Police believe she robbed four Chase Bank locations in Indianapolis and Speedway between April 9 and April 15.

IMPD said they’ve connected her to these robberies:

  • April 9 at 6910 W. 38th St., Indianapolis
  • April 11 at 2302 Cunningham Road, Speedway
  • April 13 at 8751 Michigan Road, Indianapolis
  • April 15 at 3721 S. East St., Indianapolis

IMPD said they were provided a description of a suspect vehicle following the April 15 robbery.

Police say they pulled the vehicle over on I-465 near 10th St. on the west side and Hunt admitted to the bank robberies.

A search warrant of her home revealed cash believed to be from the April 15 robbery and clothing worn in at least one robbery, according to IMPD.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Incentives approved for Plymouth distribution center

Inside INdiana Business /

One-fifth of reptiles worldwide face risk of extinction

International /

Purdue students discover new virus, name it “Daddy Daniels” after university president

News /

‘Perfect storm’ of disease ahead with vaccines delayed and measles cases up, WHO and UNICEF say

Coronavirus /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.