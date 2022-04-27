IMPD: Woman robbed four Chase Bank locations in a week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested a woman believed to be behind four bank robberies.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 54-year-old Sierra Hunt in the case.
Police believe she robbed four Chase Bank locations in Indianapolis and Speedway between April 9 and April 15.
IMPD said they’ve connected her to these robberies:
- April 9 at 6910 W. 38th St., Indianapolis
- April 11 at 2302 Cunningham Road, Speedway
- April 13 at 8751 Michigan Road, Indianapolis
- April 15 at 3721 S. East St., Indianapolis
IMPD said they were provided a description of a suspect vehicle following the April 15 robbery.
Police say they pulled the vehicle over on I-465 near 10th St. on the west side and Hunt admitted to the bank robberies.
A search warrant of her home revealed cash believed to be from the April 15 robbery and clothing worn in at least one robbery, according to IMPD.