Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Woman robbed four Chase Bank locations in a week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested a woman believed to be behind four bank robberies.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 54-year-old Sierra Hunt in the case.

Police believe she robbed four Chase Bank locations in Indianapolis and Speedway between April 9 and April 15.

IMPD said they’ve connected her to these robberies:

April 9 at 6910 W. 38th St., Indianapolis

April 11 at 2302 Cunningham Road, Speedway

April 13 at 8751 Michigan Road, Indianapolis

April 15 at 3721 S. East St., Indianapolis

IMPD said they were provided a description of a suspect vehicle following the April 15 robbery.

Police say they pulled the vehicle over on I-465 near 10th St. on the west side and Hunt admitted to the bank robberies.

A search warrant of her home revealed cash believed to be from the April 15 robbery and clothing worn in at least one robbery, according to IMPD.