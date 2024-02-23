Indiana police: Mustang flees traffic stop, 4 hurt in Indianapolis crash

An Indiana State Police news release said a trooper shortly after 5:20 p.m. Feb. 22, 2024, tried to pull over a gray Ford Mustang for aggressive driving and speeding near 10th Street and Tibbs Avenue, but the driver refused to stop and sped away. That caused a crash. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana trooper’s attempt to pull over a driver led to a crash that injured four people Thursday afternoon on the west side of Indianapolis.

An Indiana State Police news release says the trooper shortly after 5:20 p.m. Thursday tried to pull over a gray Ford Mustang for aggressive driving and speeding near 10th Street and Tibbs Avenue, but the driver refused to stop and sped away.

Moments later about 2,000 feet westward, the Mustang T-boned another vehicle at 10th Street and Holt Road.

Two people in the vehicle that was hit, and the driver and a passenger in the Mustang suffered serious injuries, the release says. All four people were taken to hospitals.

“The driver of the Mustang now faces several criminal charges,” the release said.

The release did not give the names of the people involved in the crash.

Investigators remained on scene at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, a News 8 photographer said.