Indiana State Police arrest South Dakota woman after vehicle pursuit

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers on Friday arrested a South Dakota woman after a vehicle pursuit in Tippecanoe County.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Friday, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a possible reckless driver on State Road 26 eastbound toward Lafayette.

Troopers responded to the area and located a 2015 GMC Yukon matching the description provided. the driver was later identified as Dawn Goodroad, 38, of South Dakota. Troopers attempted to stop the GMC for a traffic violation on State Road 26 near Frontage Road. The GMC failed to stop and fled northbound on Interstate 65 from State Road 26.

Troopers continued the pursuit northbound on Interstate 65 until the 178-mile marker, where deputies from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office joined in. The GMC eventually came to a stop at the 179-mile marker. Goodroad was apprehended without incident.

During the investigation, troopers were able to gather evidence leading to the belief that Goodroad was under the influence. Goodroad was later transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Goodroad was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.