Indiana State Police recover stolen vehicle in Muncie; Suspect arrested

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie woman was arrested on Sunday after Indiana State Police troopers recovered a stolen vehicle, according to a news release by Indiana State Police.

At 12:43 a.m. Sunday, an Indiana State Police trooper was on patrol in Delaware County when he located a reported stolen vehicle near Madison Avenue and Main Street in Muncie. The trooper received information that the stolen vehicle, a black Toyota Camry, was traveling northbound on Madison Avenue near 12th Street. The owner had reported the car as stolen to the Muncie Police Department on Tuesday. After locating the vehicle, Troopers with the Indiana State Police and officers with the Muncie Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Erika L. Shukla, 28, of Muncie, was arrested for auto theft. As a result of the investigation, troopers discovered Shukla also had an active felony warrant for burglary out of Delaware County.

Shukla was arrested and preliminarily charged with auto theft (a Level 6 Felony) and a warrant for burglary (a Level 4 Felony), invasion of privacy (a Class A misdemeanor), and criminal mischief (a Class B misdemeanor).