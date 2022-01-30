Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis hit by string of violent crimes Saturday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating several different crimes that occurred Saturday night.

News 8 confirmed there were two stabbings Saturday.

According to police, someone was stabbed in the 50 block of Linwood Avenue around 5 p.m. Two hours later, police responded to a stabbing in the 3600 block of Balsam Ave near East 21st Street.

The incidents are just 10 minutes away from one another. Right now, police are unsure if the crimes are related.

Police are also investigating a shooting involving a person who checked themselves into Community East Hospital around 10L00 p.m. They say the person walked to the hospital with a gunshot wound for medical treatment.

IMPD says the person is in stable condition but police are investigating what happened leading up to the person visiting the hospital for medical attention.