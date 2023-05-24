Indianapolis man found guilty of murdering uncle

Robert Dillinger, of Indianapolis, was convicted of murdering his uncle, Russell Peed Jr., in 2021. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been convicted in the shooting death of his uncle, prosecutors say.

A jury found Robert Dillinger guilty of murdering 72-year-old Russell Peed, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.

On Jan. 2, 2021, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Peed dead of multiple gunshot wounds at a home at Alabama and 20th Streets, just north of Herron-Morton Place Park.

Prosecutors say Peed’s wife told officers Dillinger shot her husband.

At the time of the fatal shooting, Peed, his wife, and Dillinger were the only ones inside the home.

Peed’s wife told investigators she was upstairs when she heard two gunshots and that when she came downstairs, she saw Dillinger running away. She found her husband sitting in his chair, fatally wounded.

Prosecutors did not say what led to the shooting, only that witnesses told investigators Dillinger had been “exhibiting unstable behavior” in the weeks before the murder.

A sentencing hearing is set for June 22.