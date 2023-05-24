Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indianapolis man found guilty of murdering uncle

Robert Dillinger, of Indianapolis, was convicted of murdering his uncle, Russell Peed Jr., in 2021. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been convicted in the shooting death of his uncle, prosecutors say.

A jury found Robert Dillinger guilty of murdering 72-year-old Russell Peed, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.

On Jan. 2, 2021, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Peed dead of multiple gunshot wounds at a home at Alabama and 20th Streets, just north of Herron-Morton Place Park.

Prosecutors say Peed’s wife told officers Dillinger shot her husband.

At the time of the fatal shooting, Peed, his wife, and Dillinger were the only ones inside the home.

Peed’s wife told investigators she was upstairs when she heard two gunshots and that when she came downstairs, she saw Dillinger running away. She found her husband sitting in his chair, fatally wounded.

Prosecutors did not say what led to the shooting, only that witnesses told investigators Dillinger had been “exhibiting unstable behavior” in the weeks before the murder.

A sentencing hearing is set for June 22.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

VIDEO: Ford to keep AM...
News /
Broken water main closes southbound...
Local News /
Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to...
Entertainment /
INDOT worker struck while setting...
News /
Man arrested after barricading himself,...
Indiana News /
Legge, Rahal to practice Thursday...
Month of May /
2 suspects arrested in connection...
News /
Alex Murdaugh indicted on 22...
National News /