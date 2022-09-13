Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis twins go to prison after using car to bust into Speedway gun store

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis twin brothers will each spend over three years in federal prison after stealing firearms and ramming a stolen car into a Speedway gun store, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

19-year-old Jayveon Majors of Indianapolis was sentenced to 38 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee.

Jayveon’s brother, 19-year-old Tayveon Majors of Indianapolis, was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison last year after pleading guilty to stealing firearms.

According to court papers, on the morning of Jan. 21, 2021, Jayveon drove his brother to an Indianapolis car dealership, where Tayveon stole a car. The brothers then drove to a gun store in Speedway where Tayveon used the car to smash a hole into the side of the store to gain entry to the building.

Video surveillance footage shows Tayveon carrying firearms out of the store and loading them into the getaway car. Jayveon then drove the car, his brother, and the guns to their home in Indianapolis.

Tayveon stole 10 firearms from the store’s inventory and another he found on the property.

On Jan. 26, 2021, police found and arrested the brothers. They found four of the stolen guns.