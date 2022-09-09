Crime Watch 8

Indy man gets 25 years in prison for recording children while they showered

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually exploiting three children.

According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, Epigmenio Vazquez Gatica, 35, of Indianapolis, also admitted to sexually exploiting two other children as well.

The release says in Feb. 2021, a child said Gatica had been laying on the bathroom floor filming the child while the child showered. This led to an investigation of Gatica.

After further investigation, officers searched Gatica’s phone and found multiple videos of that child, along with videos of two other children naked and partially naked while showering or using the bathroom.

The release said the three children included a toddler and a six-year-old that Gatica had care and/or custody of at the time. The release says all three children weren’t aware they were being recorded.

Investigators say they also recovered sexual exploitation images from Gatica’s Google Drive account.