Crime Watch 8

Indy murder suspect arrested in Florida

IMPD says Derice Wilson has been arrested for the murder of Michael Simmons. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say tips from community members led to a murder suspect being traced to Florida.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says 27-year-old Derice Wilson has been arrested for the murder of 18-year-old Michael Simmons. Simmons was shot at a gas station in the 7900 block of W. 10th St. on Aug. 10. Simmons died the next day.

After posting a surveillance photo on Aug. 12, IMPD says community members helped identify WIlson as a suspect. U.S. Marshals and the Jacksonville (Florida) Sheriff’s Office arrested Wilson in Jacksonville on Aug. 20. Yashika Clowers, 37, was also arrested in Jacksonville. Clowers faces preliminary charges of assisting a criminal.

IMPD says the suspects have not yet been brought back to Indiana. Mugshots have not yet been made available.

Wilson also faces additional charges in Florida.