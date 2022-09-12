Crime Watch 8

Investigation underway after death of Marion County inmate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An inmate at the Marion County Adult Detention Center died Friday afternoon after being found unresponsive, authorities say.

At 3:35 p.m. on Friday, 43-year-old Jason Neace was found unresponsive by jail staff. Medical staff immediately began CPR and EMS was called.

EMS pronounced Neace dead at 3:53 p.m. after they were unsuccessful in performing life-saving measures.

Neace was held in the Marion County Jail system 29 times since 2003. Neace was awaiting trial for charges of auto theft, theft, fraud, unlawful possession of a syringe, unlawful possession of a narcotic drug and criminal mischief.