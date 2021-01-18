Crime Watch 8

ISP investigating deadly Grant County shooting involving deputy

by: Staff Reports
MARION, Ind. (WISH) – The Indiana State Police is investigating a deadly shooting involving a Grant County Sherriff’s deputy.

According to ISP, a member of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Matthew Sneed, responded to a reported domestic situation involving a stabbing just after 6 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 3200 block of South Central Avenue in Marion.

After arriving at the residence, police say Sneed began walking up the driveway of the property and approached the house when 25-year-old Daniel Young exited the house and got into a Honda Civic.

Police said Young began driving down the driveway, toward Sneed, who then jumped on top of the roof of the Honda Civic.

Young, police said, continued driving with the deputy on the roof of the car. The deputy then fired several shots into the windshield of the Civic, striking Young several times, and the vehicle soon came to a stop.

Young was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries where he later died. Lt. Sneed was not injured.

During their investigation, deputies discovered that 53-year-old Jonathan Loudy had been stabbed by a knife. Loudy is thought to have been stabbed by Young.

