Crime Watch 8

ISP: Wife shot husband in chest during argument, then shot herself accidently

A logo for the Indiana State Police. (WISH Photo)

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WISH) — A wife and her husband were involved in an argument when the wife shot her husband in the chest with a handgun, and then accidently shot herself in the leg, according to Indiana State Police.

On Friday evening at 8:42 p.m., Posey County 911 dispatch received a call from a residence located off of State Road 62 West in Mt. Vernon in regards to a man and woman being shot, according to ISP.

Upon police arrival to the residence, Herbert Wade, 58, was found on the living room floor with a gunshot wound, police say.

According to ISP, Melissa Wade, 48, was in a rear bedroom with a gunshot wound.

Police believe Melissa accidently shot herself in the leg.

A juvenile relative was was also inside the residence during the shooting, but not injured, police say.

The Wade’s were taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, according to ISP.

Herbert is being treated for life-threating injuries and Melissa is being treated for non-life-threating injuries, police say.

ISP detectives are investigating the shooting.