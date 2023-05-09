IU football player arrested on rape and battery charges

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A former Indiana University football player was arrested Monday after two women accused him of sexual assault.

According to court documents, Connor Delp, 20, from Greenwood, was arrested Monday on two felony charges of rape and a felony charge of sexual battery.

The charges come after a woman went to the Indiana University Police Department on Nov. 13 and reported that she was sexually assaulted by Delp two days before on Nov. 11.

During initial investigation, detectives learned that a second woman was involved and Delp attempted to assault her on the same night.

Investigators spoke with the two women, court papers say, learning that the two women had been friends with Delp for a few months before the incident. On Nov. 10, Delp had invited the two women to his apartment near IU’s campus in Bloomington.

The two women went to Delp’s apartment, where Delp, the women, and another man who the women were unfamiliar with, spent a few hours conversing and drinking alcohol.

One woman told investigators she believed everyone in the group consumed around five drinks, though no one appeared “overly intoxicated.”

Court documents say that around 3 a.m. Nov. 11, the group began to discuss video games, and Delp offered to let the group play video games on the console in his bedroom. The two women went with Delp to his room. The women told investigators they were unsure where the second man went.

Delp turned on the console and the first woman started to play video games, wearing a set of headphones Delp had given her. While the three were in Delp’s bedroom, the women claim he attempted to engage in sexual intercourse with both of them, though both women repeatedly told him “no.”

Delp had sex with the first woman, but she told investigators she repeatedly said “no,” court documents say.

After the first woman and Delp stopped having sex, the two women gathered their belongings and left Delp’s apartment after requesting an Uber.

The first woman told detectives that Delp had texted her several times after they left his apartment, asking if she was OK and saying, “let me know when u make it back safe”.

The second woman turned over text messages between her and Delp to police, where Delp says he received “mixed signals” and “he would never have taken advantage of them.”

Detectives contacted Delp at his home, and spoke with Delp’s lawyer who said that “a determination would be made at a later time as to whether he would be providing a statement.”

On Nov. 21, investigators spoke with Delp, who confirmed that the two women had come to his apartment. Delp told investigators that everyone in the group had three shots of alcohol, and that the second woman had a few more drinks after that.

Court papers say Delp told investigators that the women had been at his apartment for about an hour before he decided he was going to his bedroom. Delp said the women followed him to his room, and the three of them engaged in sexual activities.

Delp told officers that he did have sex with the first woman, though they mutually agreed to stop.

Delp told investigators that neither woman told him “no” during the activity, nor did they show signs of discomfort, court documents say.

Police said Delp’s attorneys presented what they called results from a polygraph test taken by Delp that showed he “was not being deceptive in his responses.”

A judge set Delp’s bond at a $30,000 surety and a $500 cash bond. He was no longer listed as being in the Monroe County jail as of Tuesday afternoon. A preliminary hearing for Delp has not been scheduled.

Indiana University announced it had suspended Delp from the football team on November 17, 2022, but did not announce the reason for the suspension.