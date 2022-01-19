Crime Watch 8

IU student charged for rape, strangulation at residence hall

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana University student has been arrested after being accused of a rape on campus.

Kalp Patel, 20, faces charges of rape, strangulation, confinement, sexual battery, battery resulting in bodily injury, resisting law enforcement and minor in possession of alcohol.

According to court documents, Indiana University Police Department officers began investigating on Sunday night. Investigators say Patel was being investigated for a possible overdose when the case became a possible sexual assault.

The victim said she went to check on Patel when she heard him screaming in his room. The victim, a residence advisor, said no one answered the door so she used her master key to enter the room. She said Patel was slumped over his desk when he suddenly jumped up and grabbed her, throwing her to the ground and strangling her.

She said he was “out of it” during the ordeal.

When police interviewed Patel, he said he had taken THC gummy bears and experienced hallucinations, saying that “everything appeared to be a dream,” according to court documents.

“He said that in his dream he was trying to ‘have fun’ with the female,” court documents state. The officer asked Patel if “have fun” meant sex, which he confirmed.

Officers said Patel blew a .000 on a PBT test.

Patel has an initial hearing in court Friday.