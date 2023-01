Crime Watch 8

Man arrested for 2018 triple murder in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne police say its department arrested a 29-year-old man Friday morning for a triple homicide in 2018.

At 11:15 a.m. Friday, the FWPD homicide unit took Jacquail Belcher into custody. Police say he shot and killed Dernail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston in June 2018.

Officers did not provide additional details on what led them to arrest Belcher.

Belcher was booked into the Allen County Jail.