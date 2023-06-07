IMPD arrests man for drunk driving, causing fatal crash into tanker truck

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested and is facing charges for his connection to a car crash on Indianapolis’ west side early Sunday morning that led to the death of 38-year-old Bernard Gakwisi.

Around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to the intersection of Michigan Street and Holt Road on a report of a crash that involved a tanker truck.

When officers arrived at the scene, they determined that a sedan, driven by Octave Rutayisire, was traveling northbound on Holt Road when he hit the rear of an empty tanker truck that was at a stop light.

Two of the passengers, including Gakwisi, were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Rutayisire sustained minor injuries in the crash, and the driver of the tanker was uninjured.

On Wednesday, Gakwisi, unfortunately, passed away from his injuries.

Rutayisire was later arrested for their role in the accident. Investigators say they believe alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Rutayisire was being held at the Marion County jail without bond. He is facing felony charges for two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a person.

He also faces a misdemeanor charge for driving while intoxicated.