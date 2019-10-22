Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect has been arrested in a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Columbus.

The Columbus Police Department says 27-year-old Eric Winship has been arrested the case.

He’s accused of leaving the scene after striking Kyla Ortlieb at 11th and Chestnut streets on Sunday night.

Ortlieb, who was riding a bike, was pronounced dead on the scene.

A damaged and abandoned vehicle was located about a block away. Officers found a GMC Jimmy in the middle of Union Street in the 1200 block.

Winship faces preliminary charges of failure to stop after an accident resulting in death and possession of a legend drug injection device.

Kyla Ortlieb of Columbus, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Merri Ortlieb)

News 8’s Aleah Hordges spoke to Orlieb’s family on Monday.

Merri Ortlieb said her daughter was riding her bike home from work on the night she was killed. She also mentioned that Kyla was a very sweet young lady, loved nature and always rode her bike with a reflector.