Crime Watch 8

Man critically hurt in shooting in Johnson County; 19-year-olds in custody

MORGANTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A man remained in critical condition Monday after a Sunday night shooting in rural Johnson County near the Morgan County border, the sheriff says.

Jerry Jones, 38, of Morgantown, was in IU Methodist Hospital, and two people were in custody in connection with the shooting, Sheriff Duane Burgess says.

Johnson County Public Safety Communications Center received the report about 8:55 p.m. Sunday from the 6700 block of Johnson County South 800 West. That’s in western Johnson County about 2 miles north of Morgantown.

A search warrant was issued for a Morgan County home, leading to the arrest of Miranda D. Lawson, 19, of Morgantown, on a preliminary charge of false informating.

A second warrant was issued for a Jennings County home off County Road 800 North near Elizabethtown. At that home, Nicholas R. Saunders, 19, of Morgantown, was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery for the Johnson County shooting. The sheriff says Saunders also is expected to face additional charges in Jennings County on charges of resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief to a Johnson County sheriff’s vehicle.

The sheriff did not provide any details on what may have led to the shooting.

A representative of the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday it had not yet received information from police on the case. The prosecutor will decide upon formal charges once that information is filed.

The sheriff says jail-booking photos of the two suspects were not being released Monday.