Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man dead after shooting in residential area near downtown

Scene of the incident near the 1400 block of East New York Street. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after being found shot Wednesday night in a residential area near downtown Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East New York Street. That’s a few blocks southeast of the North Split for I-65 and I-70 through the downtown.

Officers arrived to find the man dead in the driver’s side of a vehicle. Investigators believe an argument led to the shooting.

Officials did not immediately release any information on the identity of the victim or any suspect information.

News 8’s Jay Adkins contributed to this story.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Howard County Sheriff’s Office ramps...
Local News /
Why Indiana State keeps winning...
College Basketball /
Indiana sheriff’s office gets ‘big...
Crime Watch 8 /
Army soldiers reunited with 5...
Local News /
‘The damage is pretty extensive’:...
Weather Stories /
Indianapolis police officer accused of...
Crime Watch 8 /
Elevation Grants awarded to Indianapolis...
Local News /
Adult, 4 children rescued from...
Indiana News /