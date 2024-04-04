Man dead after shooting in residential area near downtown

Scene of the incident near the 1400 block of East New York Street. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after being found shot Wednesday night in a residential area near downtown Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East New York Street. That’s a few blocks southeast of the North Split for I-65 and I-70 through the downtown.

Officers arrived to find the man dead in the driver’s side of a vehicle. Investigators believe an argument led to the shooting.

Officials did not immediately release any information on the identity of the victim or any suspect information.

News 8’s Jay Adkins contributed to this story.