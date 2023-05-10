Man dies a day after shooting at northeast side apartments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Tuesday after being shot Monday at apartments on the northeast side, police say.

The man’s identity has not been made public.

Just before 8 p.m. Monday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 7800 block of Carlton Arms Drive. That’s in the Lake Castleton Apartment Homes off Shadeland Avenue north of East 75th Street.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they located a man with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He died at the hospital on Tuesday.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Anthony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov.