Man dies in 1 of 2 separate interstate shootings over weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 22-year-old man was killed in one of two separate interstate shootings over the weekend.

Kevin Gordon Jr. was a passenger in a white Dodge Charger getting on Interstate 65 from Washington Street between 11:30 p.m. Friday and 1:30 a.m. Saturday when shots were fired and both the driver and Gordon were injured. It is not clear where the shots came from, state police said Monday.

The driver of the Charger, who police did not identify, took himself and Gordon to an area hospital. Police said the driver’s injuries did not appear life-threatening. Gordon died.

The hospital reached out to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, who turned the investigation over to Indiana State Police.

Later on Saturday evening, a road rage incident occurred on I-465 near Michigan Road. The driver of a white Dodge Charger the driver shot one bullet while pulling up beside a pickup. The driver of the truck was not injured when the bullet struck the passenger side, police said.

Investigators do not believe these two shootings are related. They are looking for people who may have witnessed the early morning shooting.

Police are asking for any information related to these two incidents to be sent to CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).