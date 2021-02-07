Man dies in shooting at bar on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died in a shooting shortly after midnight Saturday in a commercial area on East Washington Street on the city’s east side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot shortly before 12:20 a.m. Sunday at 9439 W. Washington St. That’s the address of Fuzion Ultra Lounge, a bar and performance venue about a mile east of I-465 between South Post and South Mitthoeffer roads.

About the same time, two IMPD officers patrolling the area were flagged down and told a person was shot.

IMPD officers located the man, who medics pronounced dead at the scene.

Information was not immediately available Sunday morning on what led to the shooting, or any suspect that police may be seeking.

Information on the man will be provided later by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information was asked to call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.