Man dies in shooting on northeast side

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A man died after a May 25, 2019, shooting in the 6200 block of Tacoma Avenue. (WISH Photo/Julia Deng)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A man died late Saturday night in a shooting on the city's northeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 6200 block of North Tacoma Avenue around 10:47 p.m. Saturday on a report of a possible person shot.

An IMPD captain at the scene said the man, who was shot at least once, was found lying on the ground near a fence outside a home on Tacoma and was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in critical condition. He later died.

Police said they did not know whether the victim lived at the house or if the homeowners had anything to do with the shooting.

Detectives late Saturday night were talking to witnesses about the shooting.

No information about the identity of the victim or about a suspect was available on Saturday night.