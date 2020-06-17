Man fatally shot by police after domestic incident in Henry County

KENNARD, Ind. (WISH) — A Kennard man is dead after he was shot during a SWAT situation in Henry County Wednesday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, Henry County deputies were called to a home at 300 S. Main in Kennard on reports of a domestic situation. Kennard is a small town approximately 42 miles east of Indianapolis.

ISP says when officers arrived at the home they found a woman outside with injuries consistent with strangulation and battery.

The male suspect, Troy Willey, 50, of Kennard, was inside the home and would not come out, police say.

Henry County SWAT and negotiators were called to the scene when officers were advised that Willey may be armed. ISP troopers and negotiators were also called to the scene.

According to police, negotiators spoke with Willey through a window in the home for several hours but Willey would not comply with their demands to exit the house.

SWAT officers breached a side door of the home just before 5:30 p.m. and found Willey, who was armed with a revolver.

Police say officers asked him to drop the gun but he refused. Officers fired at Willey and he was struck. He died at the scene from his injuries.

Henry County Sheriff Richard McCorkle has asked ISP to investigate the incident.

No other details have been released.