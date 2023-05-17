Man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for violently robbing Indianapolis car dealership

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jeffrey Fleshood, 44, of Franklin, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to attempted interference with commerce by robbery and felon in possession of a firearm as an armed career criminal.

According to court documents, Fleshood attempted to rob a car dealership on Washington Street in Indianapolis on October 21, 2021. Around 12:30 p.m. that day, Fleshood called the business to inquire about a truck that had been advertised for sale. Fleshood confirmed that he would stop by the dealership at some point to buy the truck.

At 3:23 p.m., Fleshood entered the dealership and told a store associate that he wanted to see the truck. Fleshood pulled out a pistol, pointed it at the store associate, and order him to get on his knees with his hands in the air. Fleshood held the gun against the store associate’s back and attempted to ties his hands with zip-ties, but the store associate fought back and wrestled the gun from Fleshood.

During the struggle for the gun, Fleshood struck the store associate multiple times with his fists and the pistol, causing the store associate to suffer multiple cuts, bruises, and a broken tooth.

The store associate wrestled the gun away from Fleshood and called 911. Fleshood ran from the scene and was quickly arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at the intersection of Southeastern and Arsenal avenues.

At the time of his arrest, Fleshood had been previously convicted of six felonies, including residential entry, three separate burglary charges, resisting law enforcement, and possession of methamphetamine. These felony convictions prohibit Fleshood from possessing a firearm under federal law.

“Every person deserves to feel safe where they live and work. This defendant terrorized and violently robbed an innocent man at his place of employment. His violent, senseless crimes have no place in our communities, and we are safer with him behind federal prison bars. I am grateful to the FBI and IMPD for ensuring that he is held accountable for his actions”. Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana

Fleshood was ordered to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 5 years following his release from federal prison.