Man sentenced to 48 years for 2017 murder of girlfriend

Mugshot of Jagger Williams. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A man will spend almost 50 years in prison after being found guilty of murder.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, Jagger Williams was sentenced to 48 years in prison on Aug. 7 for the 2017 murder of his girlfriend Christen Brown.

On May 11, 2017, during the early morning hours, police were called to IU Health Methodist Hospital after Brown showed up to the facility suffering from a gunshot to the neck.

She later died and the autopsy showed that her death was as the result of gunshot wound to the Carotid artery.

Police later discovered that Williams shot Brown at her residence in the 1400 block of North Hamilton Avenue on the city's east side.

An argument supposedly led to the deadly shooting.