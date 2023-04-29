Man shot and killed after far eastside house party

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting occurred after a party on the city’s far eastside Saturday morning, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Around 12:43 a.m., officers were sent to the 7900 block of East 35th Street, near North Franklin Road and East 38th Street, on reports of shots fired. Investigators arrived at the scene and located a 20-year-old man in the property’s front yard with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers told News 8 that a house party was happening at the location before the shooting, but the party ended before investigators arrived. The owner of the home wasn’t there at the time of the incident, but officers told News 8 they have been informed. Police were unable to locate any witnesses.

The identity of the man has not been released yet. No further information was available as of Saturday morning.