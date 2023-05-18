Search
Man shot and killed in Beech Grove apartments

At 2:37 p.m. May 18, 2023, Beech Grove Police responded to a report of a person shot at the Beech Meadow Apartments in the 140 block of Diplomat Court. (WISH Photo/Tahj Reeves)
by: Jay Adkins
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was shot and killed Thursday at the Beech Meadow Apartments in Beech Grove, police say.

At 2:37 p.m. Thursday, Beech Grove Police responded to a report of a person shot at the Beech Meadow Apartments in the 140 block of Diplomat Court. When police arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds. The man was dead on the scene. The man’s name was not immediately available.

Beech Grove Senior High School was put on lockdown for about an hour after the shooting occurred.

Police have not shared the cause for the shooting or any suspect information.

