Man suspected of drunk driving arrested in fatal Fishers crash

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – One person has been arrested in connection to a fatal crash in Fishers, according to the Fishers Police Department.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, officers responded to the area of 116th Street near Belle Plaine Road around 1:30 a.m for a possible fatal crash.

After arriving on the scene, officers witnessed a Toyota passenger car, one of the vehicles involved in the two-vehicle collision, engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Toyota, a 57-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, 26-year-old Dario Chagollan, who police believe was intoxicated at the time of crash, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Challogan was transported to the hospital for treatment.

After getting treated, he was taken to the Hamilton County Jail where he faces a preliminary charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death.