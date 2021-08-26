Crime Watch 8

Man wanted for man posing as police officer

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — Law enforcement in Madison County is investigating a possible police impersonator, the Madison County Sheriff said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Authorities say the man presented himself as a law enforcement officer to a group of children in a neighborhood east of Pendleton.

No additional details were provided in the Facebook post.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity was asked to call Madison County Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310 or Lt. Darwin Dwiggins at 765-646-4025.