Middletown police: Parent finds meth pill in kid’s Halloween candy

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Police are warning parents to double-check their kid’s Halloween candy after a meth pill was found in a candy bag.

The Middletown Police Department shared on social media that a parent found a “small pill” in a trick-or-treat bag and brought it to the station. After some testing, officers confirmed that the pill tested positive for meth.

“If you find something, please don’t handle it with your bare hands,” the department wrote in the post.

If anyone finds anything suspicious in their child’s candy, they are asked to contact police immediately.

Middletown is a town with a population of around 2,300 and is 20 minutes southeast of Anderson.