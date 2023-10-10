Missing Noblesville man found in burned SUV in Indianapolis; police call it a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of a Noblesville man, found in September in a burned SUV on the south side of Indianapolis, is being investigated as a homicide, Indiana State Police revealed Tuesday night.

DNA testing remains incomplete, but state police said in a Tuesday night news release that investigators are confident the remains are Patrick Glenn Stern, who was 58.

State police had issued a news release April 21 seeking help to find him. Stern on March 2 had been reported missing, and had last been seen driving a black 2012 Cadillac Escalade with Indiana license plate IC840.

The “severely burnt” luxury SUV was found in early September, the state police revealed in the Tuesday night release. It didn’t provide a specific date or location.

The Tuesday night release said, “There is limited information available for release on this case however it is being investigated as a homicide.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Indianapolis division of the state police at 317-899-8577.