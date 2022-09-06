Crime Watch 8

Mooresville High School student hit near bus stop by suspected drunk driver

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man for drunk driving after a Mooresville High School student was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning, Mooresville Police Chief Kerry Buckner tells News 8.

The student, identified only as a female, was hit at around 6:50 a.m. while crossing the street near a bus stop in the 1200 block of North Indiana Street, not far from County Line Road.

The student was taken to Riley Hospital for Children with “a fracture, possibly to the pelvis or hip,” and was stable, Buckner said.

Police say Michael Simpson, 35, of Indianapolis, is in the Johnson County Jail.