Mother charged after son exchanged fire with police in school, turned gun on self in December

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The mother of a 14-year-old who exchanged gunfire with police before turning the gun on himself inside a school is now facing charges herself.

Ten months after the shootout, Mary York faces charges in Wayne County. Her son, Brandon Clegg, shot himself after exchanging fire with officers on Dec. 13 2018, at David W. Dennis Intermediate School in Richmond.

At the time, York was credited with calling 911 before the shooting, allowing officers to respond more quickly.

She now faces six felonies and a misdemeanor in the case.

On Oct. 11, York was charged with: dangerous control of a child/permitting a child to possess a firearm; neglect of a dependent/deprives dependent of necessary support; neglect of a dependent/places dependent in situation that endangers the dependent and criminal recklessness.

Online court records don’t list a future court date for York.

According to court documents, Clegg had made statements to staff at Fayette Regional Hospital in Connersville on May 30, 2018, about wanting to go into a school and kill people who had bullied him. That same month, court documents state Clegg expressed suicidal thoughts to a counselor at Centerstone in Richmond.

Clegg was prescribed medication while at Fayette Regional. He told York the medication made him feel weird, and she said she didn’t make him take it. York also took him out of the inpatient mental health treatment program because her insurance wouldn’t pay the costs and she couldn’t afford it, court documents say.

Court documents also state that Clegg fired a gun inside of the family residence in October 2018. York didn’t notify police or remove the guns from the residence.

The night before the shooting at Dennis Intermediate School, Clegg recorded a video on his cellphone of him breaking into the family’s gun cabinet. In the video, he “repeatedly stated his intention to kill people at Dennis Middle School,” according to court documents.

On the morning of the shooting, Clegg took York’s longtime partner, Kelly Connor, hostage and forced him to drive him to the school.

Clegg shot his way through a glass door and entered the building. Officers followed him in and exchanged gunfire. Clegg eventually turned his weapon on himself.