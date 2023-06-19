Murder suspect arrested during a traffic stop on I-65

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted for murder out of Ohio was arrested Monday during a traffic stop on Interstate 65 northbound, Indiana State Police say.

On Monday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Hyundai passenger vehicle for a violation in northern Jackson County on I-65 outside of Seymour.

The driver of the vehicle initially gave officers a fake name, but was later identified as Shannon Liccardo, 34, from Twinsburg, Ohio. Investigators then discovered that Liccardo was wanted on a murder warrant issued Friday out of Maple Heights, Ohio, 20 minutes southeast of Cleveland.

Liccardo was taken into custody without incident. He was being held at the Jackson County jail while waiting for extradition to Ohio.