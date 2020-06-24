Northeast side shooting leaves 1 seriously injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was seriously injured in a Wednesday morning shooting on the city’s northeast side, according to police.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of 42nd Street and Post Road before 12:30 a.m. for a person shot report.

After arriving on the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Before that shooting, around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to 3700 block of Sherman Forest Drive for a report of a person shot.

Police were able to locate a victim at the scene, who is in stable condition. About an hour later, IMPD said a second person, believed to have been involved in the Sherman Forest Drive shooting, showed up at IU Health Methodist Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. That person is also in stable condition.

No victim or suspect information has been released in either shooting.

These two shootings follow a Wednesday evening shooting at Waldemere Avenue and West Washington Street that left a man dead and a woman injured.