Crime Watch 8

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on west side, police investigating as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the west side Monday morning police say may have been an intentional act.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the 1000 block of North Centennial Street on a report of a hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian struck shortly after 9 a.m. That is near the intersection of North Tibbs Avenue and West 11th Street.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition and died soon after arriving, according to police.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide based on information from the scene.

No information about the victim’s identity was provided.