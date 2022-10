Crime Watch 8

Person shot on Speedway’s northwest side

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Just after 2:30 p.m. a person was shot near an apartment complex in Speedway, according to the Speedway Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 6000 block of Eagleview Court. That’s southeast of the interchange of I-465 and I-74.

Police did not offer any additional information.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.