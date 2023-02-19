Crime Watch 8

Police: 1 person in critical condition after shooting on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday morning on the city’s southeast side, police say.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of Harlan Street. That’s in a residential area just west of South Keystone Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds.

Police have not provided any information regarding what led up to the shooting.

During the investigation, detectives identified Stephen Wieland, 24, as the suspect and arrested him for his alleged role in this incident. He will be charged with attempted murder, IMPD says.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.