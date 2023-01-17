Crime Watch 8

Police arrest woman following northside shooting

(Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers/ Anisha Robinson)
by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a woman Monday for her involvement in a weekend shooting.

IMPD says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday at 8041 Chiltern Drive.

When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. Police say that woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

After further investigation, police arrested Anisha Robinson Monday morning.

Police say anyone who has more information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.

