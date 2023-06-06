Police called to Rocket Fizz, juveniles arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two juveniles were arrested Sunday near a popular candy store on Monument Circle in Indianapolis, according to a police report.

Around 7:45 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to 55 Monument Circle, where Rocket Fizz is located, on a report of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, they found a 13-year-old boy with marijuana. He was arrested and charged with one count of possession of marijuana, and one count of battery with injury.

Police also found a 16-year-old girl. She was arrested and charged with two counts of battery, including battery of a public official. She was also charged with one count of resisting law enforcement with injury.

Since February, IMPD has made four additional runs to Rocket Fizz on investigation reports, burglary, and theft.