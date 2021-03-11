Police: Former softball league treasurer used $4,500 in league funds for personal expenses

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A former softball league treasurer has been charged with felony theft after he admitted to using more than $4,500 in league funds for personal expenses.

An internal audit by board members of the Danville Girls Softball League in February found $4,526.38 was missing from the league account, according to Danville Metropolitan Police Department.

Timothy Ireland, 43, of Indianapolis, was identified on all of the unauthorized transactions as being the one who received the funds, DMPD said.

During an investigation into the theft, Ireland admitted to misusing the funds to pay for personal expenses including his energy bill, a fee he owed on his property, and other items for his home.

Ireland was charged with felony theft and his initial hearing is scheduled for March 15.