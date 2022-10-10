Crime Watch 8

Police: 2 juveniles shot in drive-by in Lawrence

(WISH File Photo)
by: Kyle Bloyd
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating after two juveniles were shot in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department responded to the 4600 block of North Hartman Drive around 9:40 a.m. Monday.

Officers arrived to find two juveniles had been shot.

They told police they were walking in the 4600 block of Richardt Avenue when someone in a vehicle opened fire on them.

Police described their condition as serious but stable. They were transported to a hospital.

Police say they do not currently have a description of the suspect vehicle.

