An IMPD officer was shot around 7:15 p.m. on May 5, 2019. (WISH Photo/John LeSage)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police officer was shot Sunday night on the city's east side during a "struggle" with a shoplifting suspect, officials said.

Officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. to Lowe's Home Improvement, located at 8801 E 25th St, in response to the shoplifting report, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD).

"One of our officers saw the suspect running," said Capt. Jerry Leary. "He caught up to the suspect and they fought. During the struggle, our officer was shot."

The shooting occurred around 7:15 p.m. in the 9030 block of Galaxy Lane, near East 25th Street and Post Road.

The suspect fled but was later apprehended. No details relating to his identity or preliminary charges were available Sunday.

Officials were unable to confirm Sunday night who shot the unidentified officer or whose weapon was used.

Colleagues at the scene provided medical aid before the officer was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

He was in good condition by 9 p.m. and recovering from a single gunshot wound, officials said.

"We have some fine men and women out there who are protecting our communities every day," Leary told reporters during a media briefing Sunday night at Eskenazi. "It is at times a dangerous — but a very, very rewarding — profession."

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett posted a Tweet following the shooting: